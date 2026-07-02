Sikkim Tattoo Artist Arrested for Illegal Tramadol Possession at Kerala's Palakkad Junction

In a significant drug enforcement operation, officials from the Excise Department and the Railway Protection Force arrested Sashi Hang Subba, a tattoo artist from Sikkim, at Palakkad Junction Railway Station on Wednesday. He was found in possession of Tramadol tablets without valid authorization, raising serious legal issues.

Subba, who hails from Lingchom, TikJyo, in Sikkim, was reportedly traveling to Kochi to visit a spa where his brother is employed. Upon interception and questioning, Subba claimed that the Tramadol tablets were intended for managing the pain of his tattoo clients. Subba added that he had procured the medication from Bengaluru.

The illegal possession of Tramadol, known for its narcotic-like effects and classified as a prescription medication, poses a violation under psychotropic substance regulations. Following the discovery, the Excise Department has commenced legal proceedings and launched an investigation into the supply chain of the medication.

This arrest is part of Kerala's 'Operation Toofan', a robust anti-drug initiative emphasizing vigilance against narcotic crimes. The campaign has led to significant busts, including the seizure of narcotics worth crores and thousands of arrests. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has reaffirmed the state's zero-tolerance policy toward drug trafficking.

According to government data, the drive has resulted in over 36,314 narcotic cases recorded under the NDPS Act, showcasing heightened enforcement rigor against illegal drug activities in Kerala. (ANI)