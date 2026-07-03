Transparency Crackdown: New Directives for Temple Donations Amid Ayodhya Controversy

In the wake of controversy over alleged extensive donation mismanagement at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Temple, the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has enacted stringent new rules for handling finances across its administered sites. The CEO's sudden directive has captured significant public interest, focusing on transparency in monetary processes to preclude complaints and financial discrepancies.

In a Thursday order dated July 2, 2026, CEO Sohan Singh Rangar instructed personnel involved in donation handling at Badrinath, Kedarnath, and other temples to maintain heightened vigilance. The directive stresses that negligence regarding cash donations, materials, or offerings is unacceptable.

The CEO emphasized the need for clear records and regular reviews to ensure compliance, threatening disciplinary action for future irregularities. The directive has been circulated to all relevant temple management figures for implementation. Simultaneously, the Faizabad Bar Association has filed a complaint implicating former temple officials in financial malpractice, urging new legal probes following the controversy's escalation since June 25.