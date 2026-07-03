Tragic Family Dispute: 21-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries After Brother's Attack

A young man tragically died after being stabbed by his elder brother in Delhi, following an argument over employment. The suspect, known for past criminal activity, was arrested. As investigations continue, similar violent incidents in the city have been reported, raising concerns about local safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:58 IST
Tragic Family Dispute: 21-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries After Brother's Attack
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a harrowing incident, a 21-year-old man lost his life after allegedly being stabbed by his elder brother during a domestic dispute in Rajokari Pahadi, southwest Delhi. The incident, which unfolded on June 30, saw Om Prakash alias Prakash Singh being rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries, police reported.

The investigation by Delhi Police revealed that the victim's elder brother, Roop Singh alias Kalia, who is reportedly unemployed and addicted to intoxicants, became violent after the victim suggested he seek employment. This led to a heated argument that tragically turned fatal. Initially, an FIR was lodged under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with the accused promptly arrested. Officials have since recovered the weapon used in the attack and the clothes worn by the accused during the incident.

Following the victim's death, the police escalated the charge to Section 103(1) BNS, classifying it as murder. The tragic incident is part of a broader pattern of violent crimes in Delhi, as evidenced by another recent case in Sangam Vihar, where a young man was fatally shot, apparently due to personal enmity. Both incidents have prompted heightened scrutiny from local authorities. Further investigations are underway to bring justice and ensure safety in the region.

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