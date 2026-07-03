IIT Bombay Pioneers a New Era with Nuclear Engineering Programme

IIT Bombay launches a Nuclear Engineering Programme to align with India's SHANTI Act, promoting private sector innovation and targeting 100 GW nuclear power by 2047. This interdisciplinary initiative focuses on thorium research and collaborations with global institutions, aiming to advance nuclear science and bolster energy self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 11:13 IST
IIT Bombay Pioneers a New Era with Nuclear Engineering Programme
IIT Bombay Director Prof Shireesh Kedare (Photo/X/@iitbombay). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IIT Bombay is taking a significant step in the field of nuclear engineering with the introduction of a new programme aimed at aligning with India's ambitious nuclear energy goals. This programme is coordinated by the Green Energy and Sustainability Hub (GESH) and is backed by a generous donation from an IIT Bombay alumnus.

The launch of this programme coincides with the enactment of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act, 2025. The SHANTI Act has opened up India's nuclear sector, encouraging private sector participation and innovation, with the goal of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047.

With a focus on thorium-based systems, the Nuclear Engineering Programme will tap into India's large thorium reserves and support the country's three-stage nuclear strategy. IIT Bombay plans to enhance research capabilities and foster collaborations with national and international partners, including academia and industry, to drive forward technological innovations in nuclear science.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
4
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Safety Is Failing the Child Protection Test

Next Refugee Health Crisis May Be Chronic, Climate-Driven, and Understudied

The New Climate Divide in Agriculture: Who Can Recover, and Who Cannot

The Hidden AI Labor Crisis: When Platforms Erase the Pathway to Skills

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026