IIT Bombay Pioneers a New Era with Nuclear Engineering Programme

IIT Bombay is taking a significant step in the field of nuclear engineering with the introduction of a new programme aimed at aligning with India's ambitious nuclear energy goals. This programme is coordinated by the Green Energy and Sustainability Hub (GESH) and is backed by a generous donation from an IIT Bombay alumnus.

The launch of this programme coincides with the enactment of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act, 2025. The SHANTI Act has opened up India's nuclear sector, encouraging private sector participation and innovation, with the goal of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047.

With a focus on thorium-based systems, the Nuclear Engineering Programme will tap into India's large thorium reserves and support the country's three-stage nuclear strategy. IIT Bombay plans to enhance research capabilities and foster collaborations with national and international partners, including academia and industry, to drive forward technological innovations in nuclear science.