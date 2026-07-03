DMK Accuses TVK Leader of Intimidating Witnesses in Karur Stampede Investigation

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai has accused Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna of attempting to influence the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Karur stampede case. Annadurai alleges that Arjuna's comments intimidate witnesses, and calls his allegation that the DMK was involved in the deaths of 41 people a "lie."

Speaking with ANI, Annadurai contended that a separate individual, Mr. Vijay, was responsible for the stampede, citing his late arrival and failure to heed police warnings. The Tamil Nadu Police had initially investigated before the Supreme Court mandated the CBI's intervention. Arjuna has been named an accused, raising concerns about his allegations affecting witness integrity.

Annadurai argued that families of the victims, who are vital witnesses, risk being influenced by Arjuna's public statements. He suggested that the TVK party's frustration stems from political setbacks and involvement in the case. The DMK plans to approach the Supreme Court over Arjuna's comments and TVK leader Vijay's proposed activities, which they fear might tamper with the investigation.