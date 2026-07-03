Moldova's Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu Resigns Unexpectedly

Moldova's Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu announced his resignation, surprising many. This decision also leads to the government's resignation. Munteanu, in office since November 2025, did not elaborate on his reasons. He emphasized staying true to his principles as Moldova eyes EU membership amidst geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moldovas Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu Said On Friday He Was Stepping Down From His Post | Updated: 03-07-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 12:44 IST
Moldova's Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu Resigns Unexpectedly

Moldova's Prime Minister, Alexandru Munteanu, has unexpectedly announced his resignation, effective immediately. This move also prompts the resignation of the entire government.

Munteanu, who has been in office since November 2025, shared his decision in a post on X, citing the need to maintain his principles and convictions.

Moldova, a candidate for EU membership, is situated between Ukraine and Romania, both of which exert significant influence on its political dynamics.

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