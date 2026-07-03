Green Expo 2027: Blooming Towards a Sustainable Future

Green Expo 2027 in Yokohama aims to unite countries in promoting a green society. With 75 countries already onboard, the event will showcase diverse cultures through flowers and emphasize the importance of a circular economy. The expo will focus on reducing CO2 emissions and fostering a sustainable environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 12:34 IST
Green Expo 2027: Blooming Towards a Sustainable Future
Officials pose for a group photograph during the International Participants Meeting for Green Expo 2027 in Yokohama, Japan. (Image Source: Indian Embassy in Tokyo) . Image Credit: ANI

Yokohama City is set to host Green Expo 2027, an event expected to draw international attention as it charts a course towards a sustainable future. The expo, slated for March 2027, has already garnered pledges of cooperation from 75 countries and organizations. June witnessed a preparatory meeting in Yokohama, bringing together stakeholders from across the globe.

During the meeting, MAFF Minister Norikazu Suzuki underscored both the purpose and significance of the Green Expo. He highlighted that each participating nation would contribute by cultivating unique floral varieties, with the ultimate goal of establishing a circular economy. Themed as 'Scenery of the Future for Happiness,' the event promises to present a vision of a prosperous future.

The expo underscores the necessity of integrating nature, flora, and humanity to achieve a harmonious environment. Amid the escalating impacts of climate change on agriculture, marine life, and human health, a shared commitment emerged: to highlight the critical role of plants and flowers in combating CO2 emissions. This was also echoed by Indian Embassy First Secretary Naveed Trumboo, who emphasized India's leadership role and the unique offerings of its pavilion.

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