Green Expo 2027: Blooming Towards a Sustainable Future

Yokohama City is set to host Green Expo 2027, an event expected to draw international attention as it charts a course towards a sustainable future. The expo, slated for March 2027, has already garnered pledges of cooperation from 75 countries and organizations. June witnessed a preparatory meeting in Yokohama, bringing together stakeholders from across the globe.

During the meeting, MAFF Minister Norikazu Suzuki underscored both the purpose and significance of the Green Expo. He highlighted that each participating nation would contribute by cultivating unique floral varieties, with the ultimate goal of establishing a circular economy. Themed as 'Scenery of the Future for Happiness,' the event promises to present a vision of a prosperous future.

The expo underscores the necessity of integrating nature, flora, and humanity to achieve a harmonious environment. Amid the escalating impacts of climate change on agriculture, marine life, and human health, a shared commitment emerged: to highlight the critical role of plants and flowers in combating CO2 emissions. This was also echoed by Indian Embassy First Secretary Naveed Trumboo, who emphasized India's leadership role and the unique offerings of its pavilion.