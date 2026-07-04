Supreme Court Petition Seeks CBI Probe into Ayodhya Trust's Financial Irregularities

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament Sudhakar Singh has petitioned the Supreme Court to initiate an independent investigation into alleged financial discrepancies involving the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) emphasizes the need to protect public donations, advocating for an unbiased inquiry into the claims.

The petition urges the Supreme Court to transfer the ongoing probe from state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ensuring direct oversight by the apex court. It also seeks to safeguard financial records—ranging from physical documents to digital transactions—to deter any potential tampering.

Furthermore, the plea suggests imposing a restriction on the Trust from making significant financial decisions, such as investments or contract agreements, without approval from a proposed Oversight Committee. The filing, made by advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, also demands a thorough forensic audit of the Trust's financial dealings by a credible independent agency, with the results submitted to the Supreme Court.

This judicial request follows the Supreme Court's recent declination to fast-track two similar petitions demanding a court-monitored investigation into alleged donation misappropriations. As the controversy continues, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has condemned any embezzlement from the temple's funds, with RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale calling for firm action against those guilty and urging enhanced financial transparency.

In response, the Uttar Pradesh government established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the Trust's behest. Following the SIT's preliminary findings, an FIR was filed on June 25, leading to the arrest of eight suspects. The state has extended the SIT's operational period by 15 days to further expand the investigation. (ANI)