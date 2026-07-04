Temple Trust Responds to Allegations of Fund Misuse: Inquiry Launched

Allegations of misappropriation of funds at the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Dham have prompted swift action from the temple's governing body. Chairman Hemant Dwivedi announced that an inquiry panel has been constituted to delve into these claims and ensure accountability. Those found guilty will face strict repercussions.

In a video address, Dwivedi communicated the temple committee's serious consideration of the social media allegations, activating an internal review within 24 hours. Notices, including show-cause notices, have been dispatched to all relevant personnel to facilitate the ongoing investigation.

Additionally, Dwivedi clarified misconceptions regarding the involvement of a "personal secretary," emphasizing that all concerned individuals are committee employees. New directives stipulate transparency in donation management, following a CEO order aimed at preventing future discrepancies at all associated temples. The matter has generated significant attention.