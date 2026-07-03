Uttar Pradesh Government Intensifies Ayodhya Temple Donation Probe Amid Political Tensions

The Uttar Pradesh government has ramped up its investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ayodhya Ram Temple, amidst assertions from Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi that no individual found guilty will escape justice. Saraogi emphasized the temple’s paramount symbolic significance for followers of Sanatan Dharma globally.

Speaking with ANI, Saraogi highlighted the active measures taken, including arrests, and took aim at the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, accusing them of opportunism. "The temple of Lord Ram is a spiritual beacon, and the Uttar Pradesh government is thoroughly addressing the issue," he remarked.

Further, Saraogi noted the ongoing work of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), now granted an additional 15 days to expand its inquiry and scrutinize every potential angle. Meanwhile, the police have intensified questioning of key suspect Avinash Shukla in Ayodhya, as part of a broadening probe monitored by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.