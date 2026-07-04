Jammu Welcomes Tourists with New Boating Services and Robust Pilgrim Security for Amarnath Yatra

The Jammu Municipal Corporation has introduced boating services at the Tawi Riverfront to boost tourism, coinciding with the Amarnath Yatra. Enhanced security measures and medical facilities have been deployed along the pilgrimage route, ensuring a safe experience for pilgrims and tourists, supported by comprehensive healthcare and logistics infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 10:17 IST
Jammu Welcomes Tourists with New Boating Services and Robust Pilgrim Security for Amarnath Yatra
Boating facility at the Jammu Tawi Riverfront (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has unveiled new boating services at the Tawi Riverfront as part of an initiative to revolutionize tourism in the region. The move coincides with the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, a major pilgrimage drawing thousands of visitors annually. According to JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav, this initiative forms a crucial element of a strategic plan to establish the riverfront as a leading tourist attraction.

Yadav elaborated on the activities planned for visitors, including light and sound shows and Tawi Aarti. Boating is now a key highlight, offering experiences on shikaras, paddle, and speedboats. Safety remains paramount, with mandatory life jackets and a user-friendly online booking system in place. Yadav urged tourists to take advantage of these enhancements, promising a seamless and enjoyable visit.

Meanwhile, the Amarnath Yatra is in full swing. The third batch of pilgrims recently departed from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp, fortified by tight security. The second group commenced their trek from the Pahalgam Nunwan base camp, supported by extensive security measures throughout the valleys. The Udhampur Health Department has rolled out a comprehensive medical matrix along NH 44, ensuring immediate aid via ten first-aid camps and six advanced ambulances, vastly appreciated by the devotees for bolstering confidence in their spiritual trek.

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