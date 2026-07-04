Congress Upholds Democracy Amidst Tensions, BJP Accused of Political Manipulation
The rift within Punjab Congress, following Charanjit Singh Channi's meeting, reflects internal discord. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh affirms the party's democratic ethos. Meanwhile, Ramesh criticizes the BJP for pursuing 'revenge politics' and fears constitutional changes. The upcoming Monsoon Session may see contentious bills like the Delimitation Bill return.
- Country:
- India
Amid indications of internal discord following former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's gathering in Morinda, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh emphasized the party's democratic foundations. Speaking to ANI, Ramesh assured that while discipline is crucial, Congress remains a forum for diverse opinions committed to unified objectives, unlike authoritative constraints in other parties.
Ramesh criticized the government's all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session, describing it as a mere formality. He claimed that the real legislative agenda, notably the Delimitation Bill and potentially 'One Nation, One Election', is decided independently by top government offices, sidelining comprehensive discussion and input.
The Congress leader also accused the BJP of engaging in 'revenge politics' with objectives to secure a supermajority for constitutional amendments. Ramesh contended that the BJP's maneuvers are aimed at consolidating power to facilitate structural shifts in Indian governance, a move he perceives as a psychological strategy.
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