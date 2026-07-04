Sam Curran Eyes Opportunity to Fill Ben Stokes' Gap

Sam Curran Said That He Would Welcome The Chance To Fill The Gap Left By Ben Stokes As England Search For Seambowling Allrounder Options Following The Test Captains Retirement When Asked Whether He Would Welcome The Opportunity

Sam Curran has expressed his readiness to fill the void left by Ben Stokes, as England looks for a seam-bowling all-rounder following their test captain’s exit. Curran stated his eagerness for the opportunity when speaking to BBC Sport, saying, “Yeah, of course.”

The 28-year-old all-rounder, who last played test cricket for England in August 2021, has been actively involved in the white-ball formats against India. Despite his long absence from the test arena, Curran remains focused on delivering top performances whenever he gets the chance.

Curran is currently participating in England's ongoing Twenty20 series and will be part of the upcoming three-match one-day international series against India, underlining his pivotal role in England's future cricket endeavors. England's second T20I against India is scheduled at Old Trafford on Saturday.