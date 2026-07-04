Star-Studded Wedding of the Year: Swift and Kelce Tie the Knot in NYC

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden was a glamorous affair with many celebrity guests but absent were Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who opted to support their daughter at a horse show. Speculation about a rift between Swift and Lively looms amid legal disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 12:54 IST
Star-Studded Wedding of the Year: Swift and Kelce Tie the Knot in NYC
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds (Photos/Instagram/@vancityreynolds/@taylorswift). Image Credit: ANI

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's recent wedding at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden was a magnet for A-list celebrities, yet conspicuously absent were Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The couple chose family obligations over the star-studded affair, attending their daughter Betty's horse show in Lake Placid, New York, as confirmed by PEOPLE magazine.

According to TMZ, photos surfaced showing Lively and Reynolds cheering on their six-year-old. The couple has four children: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin. Once inseparable friends, Swift and Lively's relationship has reportedly cooled due to ongoing legal issues involving Lively's co-star Justin Baldoni, with Swift inadvertently caught in the crossfire.

Sources reveal Swift was subpoenaed as part of the legal proceedings, leading her to distance herself from the drama. Despite the personal challenges, Swift and Kelce's wedding was a glamorous gathering featuring celebrities like Adam Sandler, who officiated, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, and Ed Sheeran. Breaking tradition, the couple opted for family members in roles typically filled by bridesmaids and groomsmen.

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