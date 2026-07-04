PM Modi Unveils Landmark Greenfield Refinery in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first greenfield integrated refinery in Rajasthan, heralding a significant milestone in the petrochemical sector. This project, a joint venture with Hindustan Petroleum, is poised to boost energy security and regional development, while also inaugurating other major infrastructure projects across Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 12:56 IST
PM Modi Unveils Landmark Greenfield Refinery in Rajasthan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
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In a historic move for India's energy and petrochemical sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Pachpadra, Rajasthan, on Saturday. This significant development is born from a collaboration between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Government of Rajasthan, with an impressive investment exceeding Rs 79,450 crore.

The cutting-edge complex boasts a capacity of 9 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) for refining and 2.4 MMTPA for petrochemical production. It features a Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0, a testament to its advanced design with petrochemical yields surpassing 26%. The initiative is aligned with global efficiency and sustainability standards, promising to enhance India's energy security while fostering industrial growth in the region. The complex is expected to catalyze the creation of a Petrochemical and Plastic Park, boosting downstream industries and creating significant employment opportunities, thus fostering socio-economic progress in the area.

Beyond this landmark project, Prime Minister Modi also launched a series of other key infrastructure projects totaling approximately Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Rajasthan's Balotra. Among them is the state-of-the-art terminal building at Jodhpur Airport, which he inaugurated earlier on Saturday. Developed at Rs 480 crore, the terminal covers 23,000 square meters and can accommodate up to 2 million passengers annually, backed by the UDAN initiative to enhance regional air connectivity with an investment commitment of Rs 28,840 crore over the next decade.

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