Protest March Highlights Concerns Over Mekedatu Dam Impact on Tamil Nadu

A four-day protest march led by PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss concluded, raising concerns over Karnataka's Mekedatu Dam proposal. Critics argue it risks Tamil Nadu's water security, agriculture, and ecology, exacerbating the long-standing Cauvery water-sharing dispute. The dam is controversial for its water storage increase, environmental threats, and perceived inequity in water distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 10:19 IST
Protest March Highlights Concerns Over Mekedatu Dam Impact on Tamil Nadu
PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The contentious Mekedatu Dam project has sparked a four-day protest in Karnataka, led by Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss, culminating on Saturday. The protest march, which began on July 1st, challenges Karnataka's plans to enhance its water storage capacity on the Cauvery River, citing potential harms to Tamil Nadu's water security, agriculture, and ecology.

Speaking to ANI, Ramadoss claimed that the proposed dam, which can store 70 Thousand Million Cubic feet (TMC) of water, would exacerbate existing inequities between the two states. While Karnataka already holds 115 TMC across four major dams, the Mekedatu Dam would raise its capacity to 185 TMC, contrasting with Tamil Nadu's 93 TMC capacity Mettur Dam, leaving Tamil Nadu disadvantaged as a lower riparian state.

Ramadoss also highlighted allegations of Karnataka's non-compliance with water release directives despite clear mandates from the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court for an annual 177.25 TMC allocation to Tamil Nadu. According to him, the strained water-sharing relationship reflects unfulfilled water release targets, placing further pressure on Tamil Nadu's already shrinking cultivable land areas.

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