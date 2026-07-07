Court Denies Interim Relief to Indian Polo Association in Eviction Case

The Patiala House Court has declined interim relief to the Indian Polo Association, challenging their eviction from Jaipur Polo Ground. The court ruled it lacks authority to interfere with government possession of the property. The association's arguments were dismissed, with the final appeal scheduled for July 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 21:28 IST
Court Denies Interim Relief to Indian Polo Association in Eviction Case
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Patiala House Court has denied the Indian Polo Association's plea for interim relief regarding their eviction from the historic Jaipur Polo Ground in Delhi.

The court, led by Vacation Judge Dr Sugandha Aggarwal, determined it lacked the statutory authority to prevent government dealings on the property, following an eviction order. The Indian Polo Association's attempt to maintain status quo and prevent changes to the premises was dismissed, as the court asserted its jurisdiction was limited to assessing the legality of the eviction itself.

The court's decision further noted that the Indian Polo Association, admitted as merely a lessee since the lease's expiry in 1993, was unlawfully occupying the site. Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish K Dixit and officials from the Land & Development Office represented the Union, successfully arguing there was no obligation to offer an alternative site. The court scheduled the final hearing for July 23.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026