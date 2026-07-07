Court Denies Interim Relief to Indian Polo Association in Eviction Case

In a significant legal development, the Patiala House Court has denied the Indian Polo Association's plea for interim relief regarding their eviction from the historic Jaipur Polo Ground in Delhi.

The court, led by Vacation Judge Dr Sugandha Aggarwal, determined it lacked the statutory authority to prevent government dealings on the property, following an eviction order. The Indian Polo Association's attempt to maintain status quo and prevent changes to the premises was dismissed, as the court asserted its jurisdiction was limited to assessing the legality of the eviction itself.

The court's decision further noted that the Indian Polo Association, admitted as merely a lessee since the lease's expiry in 1993, was unlawfully occupying the site. Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish K Dixit and officials from the Land & Development Office represented the Union, successfully arguing there was no obligation to offer an alternative site. The court scheduled the final hearing for July 23.