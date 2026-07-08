NHPC Alerts on Pulga Dam Water Release & Highlights Solar Power Milestone

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) issued a public advisory on Tuesday, highlighting the release of additional water from the Pulga Dam, part of the 800 MW Parbati Hydroelectric Project Stage-II in Kullu district. The measure was prompted by rising reservoir levels and potential heavy inflows, with 60 cumecs set to be discharged at 8:30 pm on July 7, elevating the total discharge in the Parbati River to approximately 179 cumecs.

In response to further possible increases in water inflow, NHPC warned of additional releases, urging residents, tourists, and nearby workers to maintain a safe distance from the riverbanks. Measures like sirens and public announcements are planned for alerting those in the vicinity, while local businesses are advised to inform their guests about the increased discharge.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated NHPC's 300 MW Karnisar Solar Plant in Rajasthan, showcasing a notable expansion in India's renewable energy scene. The facility aims to enhance energy security and environmental sustainability, contributing significantly to India's clean energy output and underscoring the nation's commitment to sustainable development.