NHPC Boosts Water Output at Pulga Dam Amid Rising Reservoir Levels

On Tuesday, the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) announced the release of additional water from the Pulga Dam within the 800 MW Parbati Hydroelectric Project Stage-II, located in Kullu district. This decision follows a continuous rise in reservoir levels and anticipated heavy inflows. NHPC confirmed that around 60 cumecs of water would be discharged through the dam's radial gates at 8:30 pm on July 7, increasing the total discharge into the Parbati River to approximately 179 cumecs, considering the existing environmental flow of 119 cumecs.

NHPC warned that further water releases might be necessary if reservoir inflows continue to surge, potentially raising the Parbati River's water levels even more. As a precaution, NHPC urged locals, tourists, and workers to avoid the riverbanks. Owners and managers of local hospitality businesses are also advised to warn their guests about the heightened risks. Safety measures include the use of hooters and sirens, joined by public announcement vehicles to alert nearby populations.

In a related achievement, NHPC's 300 MW Karnisar Solar Power Plant was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The plant bolsters India's renewable energy capacity with the use of domestically manufactured solar components. It is predicted to produce substantial clean electricity and offset significant carbon emissions, aligning with the nation's sustainable development goals and economic advancement initiatives in remote regions.