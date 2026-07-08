Rebuilding Dreams: Former Naxal Stronghold Revives with New Hope

In the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, the eradication of Naxalism has paved the way for residents to return to their ancestral homes. With support from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, displaced families are now reconstructing their lives, emphasizing housing, education, and essential amenities as they reintegrate into village life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:15 IST
Rebuilding Dreams: Former Naxal Stronghold Revives with New Hope
Naxal-affected families return to Narayanpur's Balebeda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, once a hotbed of Naxalite activity, is witnessing a revival as peace returns, allowing former residents to reclaim and rebuild their lives. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is playing a pivotal role in this transformation, offering financial assistance to those displaced by violence as they return to their native villages.

In Balebeda village, notable for its past notoriety as a Naxal stronghold, families are reconstructing houses and resuming their lives with newfound hope. Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain stated the project's goal is not just repopulation but rejuvenation, ensuring that each family enjoys dignity and security. Government initiatives, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's visions, are facilitating this resettlement.

Local residents like Rajbati Dadu and Raju Ram Usendi share their stories of resilience and optimism. While they construct new homes with PMAY funds, they emphasize the need for further infrastructure, such as clean drinking water, educational resources, and community facilities. The planned improvements are set to support sustainable development in the village as it shakes off its troubled past.

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