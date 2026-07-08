Rudraprayag Police Enhance Operations Against Cybercrime

Rudraprayag Police have launched 'Operation Cyber Suraksha,' aiming to expedite the handling of cybercrime complaints, recover lost funds, and enhance preventive measures. The initiative highlights the importance of quick FIR registrations and maintaining updated records, especially in cases involving women and children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:17 IST
Rudraprayag Police Enhance Operations Against Cybercrime
Superintendent of Police (SP) Rudraprayag, Niharika Tomar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Rudraprayag Police have ramped up their district-wide "Operation Cyber Suraksha" campaign, targeting an intensified crackdown on cybercrime across the region. This initiative seeks to ensure swift action and disposal of cyber complaints, with a focus on rapid responses via the 1930 cyber helpline.

The campaign prioritizes the effective use of the e-Zero FIR system and aims to guarantee timely recovery and refunds for victims defrauded in cyber scams. Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar emphasized that the primary goal is to offer much-needed relief to those financially impacted by cyber fraud.

The operation also looks to maintain an updated database of cybercriminals and ensure immediate registration of FIRs, especially in cases concerning women and children. Beyond financial concerns, the initiative addresses other cyber threats, including the retrieval of property and the protection of minors in the digital space, reflecting comprehensive measures in place for cyber safety.

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