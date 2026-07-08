ED Raids Uncover Alleged Money-Laundering Links of Former SP MLA

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids across Jhansi and Lucknow, targeting former Samajwadi Party MLA Deep Narayan Singh Yadav. The investigation seeks to uncover evidence of money laundering and illicit asset acquisition through businesses linked to Yadav. Officials are examining documents and digital records under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:18 IST
ED Raids Uncover Alleged Money-Laundering Links of Former SP MLA
Official logo of Enforcement Directorate (Photo/ED). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched extensive raids in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi and Lucknow on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation targeting former Samajwadi Party MLA Deep Narayan Singh Yadav. The operation focused on residential and business premises, searching for evidence of illicit financial activities.

Incriminating documents, digital devices, and records concerning properties and financial transactions are being scrutinized to trace and account for the proceeds of crime. The investigation stems from an FIR by the Uttar Pradesh vigilance establishment, which alleges disproportionate assets against Yadav.

These raids, sanctioned by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, were conducted by ED's Allahabad zonal office. ED's preliminary findings suspect money laundering through a network of companies and LLPs involved in real estate and construction. Allegations also involve 23 FIRs under various sections, alongside criminal charges under the Indian Penal Code and other acts.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026