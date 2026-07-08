ED Raids Uncover Alleged Money-Laundering Links of Former SP MLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched extensive raids in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi and Lucknow on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation targeting former Samajwadi Party MLA Deep Narayan Singh Yadav. The operation focused on residential and business premises, searching for evidence of illicit financial activities.

Incriminating documents, digital devices, and records concerning properties and financial transactions are being scrutinized to trace and account for the proceeds of crime. The investigation stems from an FIR by the Uttar Pradesh vigilance establishment, which alleges disproportionate assets against Yadav.

These raids, sanctioned by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, were conducted by ED's Allahabad zonal office. ED's preliminary findings suspect money laundering through a network of companies and LLPs involved in real estate and construction. Allegations also involve 23 FIRs under various sections, alongside criminal charges under the Indian Penal Code and other acts.