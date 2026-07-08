Monsoon Mayhem: Torrential Rains Disrupt Life Across India
The India Meteorological Department predicts widespread heavy rains across India, affecting regions like Northwest, Central, and West Coast. Significant rainfall disruptions are seen with roads caving in and traffic disturbances, while authorities are on alert to manage situations like landslides, flooding, and reduced visibility.
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for widespread rainfall activity across various regions of India. Forecasts suggest heavy to very heavy downpours, particularly across Northwest, Central, and West Coast regions, as the southwest monsoon remains active.
On July 8, states such as Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and others are expected to experience intense rainfall. The impact extends to regions like Coastal Karnataka, East Rajasthan, and parts of central and northern India. The IMD warns of isolated extremely heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, heightening the risk of significant weather-related disruptions.
The persistent rains have already troubled several areas. In Haryana's Gurugram, a segment of National Highway-48 collapsed, disrupting traffic after consistent rainfalls. In Uttarakhand, the Yamunotri National Highway faced disruptions due to debris on the road. Residents are advised to stay alert, avoid affected areas, and follow safety advisories to navigate the monsoon's challenges.
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