Tragic Loss: Brave Firefighter Falls in Savoie Wildfire Battle

A Yearold Fireman Died While Fighting A Wildfire In The Savoie Region In The French Alps

A young firefighter, aged 22, has died while combating a wildfire in the Savoie region of the French Alps, French Interior Minister announced on Wednesday.

The wildfire is part of a series of blazes that have swept through southern Europe since last week, causing widespread disruption.

In France, the disaster has forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes as authorities work to contain the fires.