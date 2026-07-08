Us President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday That The Memorandum Of Understanding Signed With Iran To End The Conflict Was Over

At a NATO summit in Ankara, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the memorandum of understanding with Iran to end ongoing conflict has effectively terminated. He expressed disdain for the Iranian leadership, labeling them as 'sick people' and insisted on no further engagement with Tehran.

In addition to these statements, Trump ordered the U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to sever trade relations with Spain, accusing Madrid of being an unreliable NATO partner. This development comes amid deteriorating relations and rising tensions within the alliance.

The U.S. administration has responded to alleged provocations by Iran with fresh military strikes and canceled permissions for Iranian oil sales, jeopardizing a frail ceasefire and raising alarm across Europe. Trump's strong rhetoric indicates a significant policy shift and could escalate regional instability.