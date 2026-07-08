Airspace Alert: EU Agency Issues Caution Over Middle Eastern Skies

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency Said On Wednesday That Airlines Should Not Operate Within The Airspace Of Iran

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued a warning, advising airlines to steer clear of the airspace belonging to Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon. This comes amidst increasing tensions and the looming threat of additional military engagements between the U.S. and Iran.

The advisory, which is valid until August 31, marks the withdrawal of a previous notice that also included Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. EASA has yet to announce if a new advisory will extend to these regions.

This alert follows Iran's Revolutionary Guards targeting U.S. military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, a response to U.S. military strikes precipitated by incidents in the Strait of Hormuz. EASA emphasizes the precarious nature of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, warning of potential threats to Iranian airspace should hostilities resume.