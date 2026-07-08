Facial Recognition Foils Plot: Anantnag Police Tap Tech for Amarnath Yatra Safety

In a breakthrough demonstrating the power of modern surveillance techniques, Anantnag Police leveraged a Facial Recognition System (FRS) to thwart potential threats during the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. Alerted by the system while individuals passed through Sarbal, the police swiftly intercepted and identified them as Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

The timely detection, enabled by this cutting-edge technology, underscores the vital role of tech-driven policing in bolstering security and ensuring the Yatra remains safe and incident-free, stated the Kashmir police. Upon verification, Anantnag Police detained all three individuals for further legal procedures.

As the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026 progresses, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) plays a pivotal role in maintaining a comprehensive security and humanitarian framework. Their efforts include Road Opening Party operations along the National Highway-44 and providing 24/7 medical care through a Mobile Health Camp at Chanderkote, led by Commandant CRPF 84 Battalion, N Ranbir Singh.