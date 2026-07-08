Controversial Clash: Hospital Denial Sparks Allegations Against Shiv Sena Corporator
Sadhana Karande, mother of a patient, defends Shiv Sena Corporator Mahesh Mhatre, claiming assault charges are false. Her pregnant daughter faced treatment denial at KDMC hospital, leading Mhatre to intervene. Despite allegations, he maintains no harm was intended, attributing the incident to hospital inefficiencies.
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In a developing story, allegations have been leveled against Shiv Sena Corporator Mahesh Mhatre, charged with assault following an incident at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) hospital. However, Sadhana Karande, whose daughter faced treatment denial, defends Mhatre, asserting the accusations are untrue and standing by his supportive history.
Karande recounted the distressing ordeal wherein her pregnant daughter was denied crucial medical attention, despite presenting at the hospital during an emergency. The family was instructed to travel to another facility in adverse conditions, underscoring concerns around hospital responsiveness and infrastructure.
Mhatre, addressing the media, expressed regret over the incident, clarifying that his actions were misinterpreted due to camera angles and asserting respect for women in line with his party's values. He cited systemic lapses as the root cause, pledging commitment to resolving such deficiencies in hospital operations.