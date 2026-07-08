Controversial Clash: Hospital Denial Sparks Allegations Against Shiv Sena Corporator

In a developing story, allegations have been leveled against Shiv Sena Corporator Mahesh Mhatre, charged with assault following an incident at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) hospital. However, Sadhana Karande, whose daughter faced treatment denial, defends Mhatre, asserting the accusations are untrue and standing by his supportive history.

Karande recounted the distressing ordeal wherein her pregnant daughter was denied crucial medical attention, despite presenting at the hospital during an emergency. The family was instructed to travel to another facility in adverse conditions, underscoring concerns around hospital responsiveness and infrastructure.

Mhatre, addressing the media, expressed regret over the incident, clarifying that his actions were misinterpreted due to camera angles and asserting respect for women in line with his party's values. He cited systemic lapses as the root cause, pledging commitment to resolving such deficiencies in hospital operations.