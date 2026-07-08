Central Aid Promised as J&K Braces Heavy Rainfall

Jammu and Kashmir's CM Omar Abdullah announces central assistance amid unexpected heavy rainfall. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured support, especially for hard-hit Chenab Valley and Kathua. Flash floods disrupted the region, damaging road and energy infrastructure, as authorities work to restore normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 16:49 IST
Central Aid Promised as J&K Braces Heavy Rainfall
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Wednesday that the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, has pledged support from the central government in response to severe weather conditions affecting the region.

Addressing reporters in Srinagar, Abdullah highlighted the challenges faced in areas such as the Chenab Valley and Kathua. He noted Shah's proactive approach in reaching out to assess the situation, ensuring that central aid would be available if necessary. This communication follows heavy rains that caused flash floods, disrupting lives and infrastructure.

Flash floods struck the Chenab Valley on Monday, triggering extensive damage and halting transportation across National Highway 244 in Doda district. As rescue efforts continue, the flooding has notably affected the Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project and the annual Machail Yatra, prompting authorities to warn against travel until conditions improve.

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