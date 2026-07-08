Weathering the Coffee Storm: Lavazza's Insight on Market Volatility

Italian coffee roaster Lavazza highlights market volatility as a barrier to reducing consumer prices amid fluctuating bean costs driven by climate events. Stability requires consistent good harvests, but demand remains robust despite higher prices, indicating a possible shift toward reduced consumption over brand-switching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coffee Market Volatility Is Preventing Companies From Lowering Retail Prices For Consumers | Updated: 08-07-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 18:13 IST
Weathering the Coffee Storm: Lavazza's Insight on Market Volatility
coffee

In the face of volatile market conditions, Lavazza, the Italian coffee giant, reports challenges in reducing coffee prices for consumers due to fluctuating bean costs. The company attributes these fluctuations to adverse weather patterns impacting supply chains.

Giuseppe Lavazza, chairman of the company, described current conditions as a 'long-lasting period of instability,' pointing out that it's too early to forecast stability and price reductions. He emphasized the need for sustained, good-quality harvests from Brazil and Vietnam to establish market steadiness.

Despite rising prices, consumer demand has shown resilience, with a trend toward drinking less coffee rather than brand-switching. According to Lavazza, this core consumer base remains committed, albeit at a reduced consumption rate.

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