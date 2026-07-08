Maiden Forgings Limited Surges in Q1 FY27 Amid Market Expansion

Maiden Forgings Limited (MFL), a leading manufacturer in the steel industry, reported robust financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2027. The company achieved a 24.78% year-on-year revenue growth, amounting to ₹64.96 crore, supported by strategic market expansion and product diversification.

MFL recorded a sales volume of 9,750 metric tonnes, registering a 22.23% increase compared to Q1 FY26. This growth signifies MFL's improved market penetration and the strengthening demand for its products.

Despite facing macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges, MFL's resilient business strategy, including the launch of new products and focused marketing campaigns, further solidified its position in diverse customer segments.