Bolsonaro's Home Searched: No Weapons Found

Brazil’s federal police conducted a search at the home of former President Jair Bolsonaro for weapons and ammunition. However, nothing was found. Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year prison sentence for a coup plot, remains under house arrest due to health concerns linked to a past stabbing incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brazils Federal Police Searched The Home Of Former President Jair Bolsonaro For Weapons And Ammunition On Wednesday | Updated: 08-07-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 18:22 IST
Bolsonaro's Home Searched: No Weapons Found
Jair Bolsonaro

In a surprising development, Brazil's federal police executed a search warrant on Wednesday at the residence of former President Jair Bolsonaro, targeting weapons and ammunition. Despite the efforts, authorities came up empty-handed, according to Bolsonaro's lawyer.

The operation was approved by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, making headlines as reported by Estadao earlier in the day. Bolsonaro, currently serving a 27-year sentence for orchestrating a coup following his loss in the 2022 presidential election, has faced recent scrutiny. A firearm owned by him was confiscated from a security detail member just last month.

Bolsonaro remains under house arrest owing to health concerns, a decision backed by Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet despite the discovered weapon. The former president has been ailing from health issues stemming from a stabbing incident in 2018 amid his political campaign.

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