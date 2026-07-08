Assam Minister Clarifies Unauthorized Tax Collection in Border Villages

In a recent session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pijush Hazarika clarified an incident involving the unauthorized collection of taxes in the Uriamghat border area, dismissing any association with the Naga community or the Government of Nagaland. This announcement came after MLA Nurul Huda raised the issue, to which Hazarika responded by citing a report from the Superintendent of Police (Border), Golaghat. According to the report, two individuals from Nagaland's Niuland district visited Rajapukhuri villages to distribute letters demanding Rs 110 from each household under the guise of house and census taxes for the NSCN/GPRN (Nikki).

Minister Hazarika emphasized that blaming the entire Naga community for this act would be unjust and urged against making broad generalizations that could harm the historically amicable relationship between the people of Assam and Nagaland. The identities of the two accused have been confirmed, but they remain at large. The Minister assured that relevant authorities, including the CRPF and Border Magistrate, have been notified, and security operations are ramped up to capture the culprits and maintain peace.

Hazarika confirmed that no money had been actually collected, and the situation remains stable under close police surveillance. He reaffirmed the Assam Government's commitment to the safety of residents in border areas, stating that strict legal actions would be pursued against those accountable, with preventive measures to forestall similar incidents in the future.