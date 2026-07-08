U.S. Strikes Claim Lives of Iranian Military Personnel
Eight Iranian military personnel from the air force and navy were reportedly killed in U.S. attacks on southern Iran, as per Iranian state media. The strikes occurred early Wednesday in Bandar Abbas and Bushehr, resulting in significant tensions between the two nations.
Eight members of the Iranian military were reportedly killed in U.S. attacks on the southern parts of Iran, according to state media sources.
The individuals affected were part of Iran's air force and navy, with casualties reported in the strategic locations of Bandar Abbas and Bushehr.
The strikes have heightened tension between the United States and Iran, with the incident marking a significant escalation in their ongoing conflict.
ALSO READ
-
Trump Predicts Swift End to U.S-Iran Tensions
-
Hormuz: Iran's Golden Weapon in Global Standoff
-
US Considers Renewed Naval Blockade Against Iran Amid Escalating Tensions
-
Trump Considers Removing Syria from Terrorism List, Signals Diplomatic Shift
-
Tensions Soar as U.S.-Iran Peace Efforts Falter Amid Strikes