U.S. Strikes Claim Lives of Iranian Military Personnel

Eight Members Of The Iranian Army Were Killed In Us Attacks On Southern Parts Of Iran Early On Wednesday

Eight members of the Iranian military were reportedly killed in U.S. attacks on the southern parts of Iran, according to state media sources.

The individuals affected were part of Iran's air force and navy, with casualties reported in the strategic locations of Bandar Abbas and Bushehr.

The strikes have heightened tension between the United States and Iran, with the incident marking a significant escalation in their ongoing conflict.