U.S. to License Production of Patriot Missiles in Ukraine: A Diplomatic Shift

President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday That The United States Would Grant Ukraine A Licenseto Manufacture Patriot Missile Interceptors

The United States plans to license Ukraine to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors, a decision President Donald Trump revealed during the NATO summit in Ankara. This development marks a strategic boost for Kyiv, which has long sought the ability to produce these critical defensive weapons.

In a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump emphasized their improving relationship, despite prior criticisms. While the U.S. may dispatch more interceptors immediately, Trump suggested Ukraine could soon start its own production, acknowledging their complex manufacturing ability.

As Russia continues its missile attacks, Ukraine's request for defensive systems grows urgent. Trump committed to press companies like Lockheed Martin for production and hinted at forthcoming U.S.-Ukraine drone agreements. The ongoing conflict highlights the strategic importance of these defense collaborations.