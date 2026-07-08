Godrej Agrovet to Launch Telangana's First Private Oil Palm Complex

Godrej Agrovet is set to establish Telangana's inaugural private integrated oil palm industry complex in Khammam district with an investment of Rs 300 crore. The project, located at Gubbagurthi village, aims to expand oil palm cultivation, create over 700 jobs, and reduce reliance on imported edible oils.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 21:44 IST
Godrej Agrovet to Launch Telangana's First Private Oil Palm Complex
Telangna CM Revanth Reddy with representatives of Godrej Agrovet (Photo/Telangana CMO). Image Credit: ANI

In a groundbreaking move, Godrej Agrovet has announced plans to establish Telangana's first private integrated oil palm industry complex in Khammam district, with an initial investment of Rs 300 crore. The project intends to bolster local cultivation and processing capacities to lessen dependency on imported edible oils.

Godrej Industries Group representatives, including Rakesh Swami, President of Corporate Affairs, and Sougata Niyogi, CEO of the Oil Palm Business, presented the project details to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The oil palm processing unit will be located in Gubbagurthi village, Konijerla Mandal, and is expected to create over 700 local jobs, according to a statement from the Telangana Chief Minister's Office.

The Telangana government has already allocated 113.5 acres of land for the initiative, which includes a processing unit, nursery, R&D center, and seed garden. Additional land requests for the seed garden are under consideration. The project aligns with Telangana's strategic efforts to enhance road connectivity and promote oil palm cultivation as a viable crop option, as supervised by TGIIC.

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