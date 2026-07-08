Court Blocks Trump's Name on Kennedy Center Facade

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has ruled against the Trump administration's attempt to restore former President Donald Trump's name on the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' facade in Washington.

In a decision handed down by a three-judge panel, the court rejected the administration's bid to pause a lower court's order, which had mandated the name's removal following a lawsuit filed by Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty, a board member of the Kennedy Center.

The Trump administration argued that removing Trump's name could negatively affect fundraising efforts for the center and exacerbate its financial difficulties. However, the appeals court noted a lack of specific evidence supporting this claim.