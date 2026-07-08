Canada-Telangana Forge New Trade Ties with High-Profile Visits

In a significant diplomatic outreach, Canada's High Commissioner to India, Chris Cooter, met with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, extending an invitation for a delegation to Canada aimed at enhancing trade ties. The discussions focused on fostering stronger trade, investment, and innovation linkages between Canada and Telangana.

The meeting spotlighted burgeoning opportunities in Telangana's infrastructure projects, such as the Musi River Development Project and the Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion. Highlighting this growing economic footprint, Cooter noted Canadian entities like Firan Technology Group and CIBC establishing and expanding their presence in Hyderabad.

Looking ahead, Chief Minister Reddy underlined Telangana’s commitment to environmental sustainability and proposed collaboration in solar energy initiatives. He also encouraged the establishment of a Canadian multi-university campus in Hyderabad. A Canadian trade delegation is set to visit Telangana to further these discussions, focusing on energy, urbanization, defense, and aerospace.