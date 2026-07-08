Transatlantic Tensions: EU Urges U.S. to Uphold Trade Deal
The European Union insists the United States uphold their trade obligations, following President Trump's directive to cut trade ties with Spain, calling it a "terrible partner." The EU emphasizes the importance of honoring joint commitments to ensure stable and beneficial trans-Atlantic trade relations.
In a recent development, the European Union has urged the United States to adhere to its trade commitments as outlined in a joint statement agreed upon last year. This comes after President Donald Trump directed his Treasury Secretary to sever trade ties with Spain, labeling the country as a 'terrible partner.'
Speaking in Ankara, Trump criticized Madrid for its lack of support in NATO's stance against Iran, prompting his response to halt trade relations. The European Commission, represented by spokesperson Olof Gill, emphasized the necessity for the U.S. to honor its obligations.
The EU stands firm on maintaining stable and mutually beneficial transatlantic trade links, aiming to protect the interests of all its member states. The Commission vows to continue advocating for predictable and advantageous trade policies with the U.S.