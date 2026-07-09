Karnataka CM D. K. Shivakumar's Vigilance Tour: Addressing Rainfall and Crop Concerns

Karnataka CM D. K. Shivakumar is actively touring North Karnataka to inspect rainfall and crop conditions, urging collaboration from local MLAs and the public. He assures strict action against any negligence by officials regarding drought management, emphasizing transparency and responsibility in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 12:43 IST
Karnataka CM D. K. Shivakumar's Vigilance Tour: Addressing Rainfall and Crop Concerns
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Karnataka Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar is on a vigilant tour across North Karnataka, addressing concerns related to rainfall and the condition of crops. The inspection began from Basavakalyan and traversed through Bidar and Kalaburagi, finally reaching Belagavi. CM Shivakumar is accompanied by his cabinet colleagues.

Speaking in Belagavi, the Chief Minister reiterated the importance of examining the rain situation closely. He assured reporters that the government team, including local MLAs, will engage with the public to discuss their issues comprehensively. The Chief Minister called for public support in mitigating rain-related challenges.

In a firm stance against negligence, CM Shivakumar warned officials against laxity in managing the drought situation. He emphasized the necessity of proactive and responsible governance, drawing from his extensive administrative experience. His commitment to clean governance and development remains unwavering, with a clear message that results are paramount.

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