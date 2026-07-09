Karnataka CM D. K. Shivakumar's Vigilance Tour: Addressing Rainfall and Crop Concerns

Karnataka Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar is on a vigilant tour across North Karnataka, addressing concerns related to rainfall and the condition of crops. The inspection began from Basavakalyan and traversed through Bidar and Kalaburagi, finally reaching Belagavi. CM Shivakumar is accompanied by his cabinet colleagues.

Speaking in Belagavi, the Chief Minister reiterated the importance of examining the rain situation closely. He assured reporters that the government team, including local MLAs, will engage with the public to discuss their issues comprehensively. The Chief Minister called for public support in mitigating rain-related challenges.

In a firm stance against negligence, CM Shivakumar warned officials against laxity in managing the drought situation. He emphasized the necessity of proactive and responsible governance, drawing from his extensive administrative experience. His commitment to clean governance and development remains unwavering, with a clear message that results are paramount.