France Steps Up Fertiliser Support Amid Middle East Tensions

France Will Provide Emergency Aid For Fertiliser Purchases And Support Domestic Production

In response to escalating Middle East tensions and subsequent price hikes, France has announced plans to deliver emergency aid for fertiliser purchases while enhancing domestic production capabilities, the government disclosed on Thursday.

Farmers, already grappling with low crop prices and extreme weather, face additional financial pressure as fertiliser costs soar.

The near closure of the Strait of Hormuz, responsible for approximately one-third of the global fertiliser trade, has contributed significantly to the rising expenses, necessitating urgent intervention by the French authorities.