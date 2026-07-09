France Steps Up Fertiliser Support Amid Middle East Tensions
France is set to provide emergency aid for fertiliser purchases and bolster domestic production as rising Middle East tensions escalate costs. The near closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global fertiliser trade, has resulted in price hikes, affecting farmers already burdened by low crop prices and adverse weather conditions.
In response to escalating Middle East tensions and subsequent price hikes, France has announced plans to deliver emergency aid for fertiliser purchases while enhancing domestic production capabilities, the government disclosed on Thursday.
Farmers, already grappling with low crop prices and extreme weather, face additional financial pressure as fertiliser costs soar.
The near closure of the Strait of Hormuz, responsible for approximately one-third of the global fertiliser trade, has contributed significantly to the rising expenses, necessitating urgent intervention by the French authorities.