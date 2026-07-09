Madras High Court Seeks Response on Political Celebrations in Schools

The Madras High Court has issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and the School Education Department, seeking their responses following a petition that accuses Tamilaga Vetti Kazhagam (TVK) workers of celebrating the birthday of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in schools, allegedly involving children in political activities.

The petition, filed by V Kavi Ganesan, emphasizes enforcing Rule 35(3) and Rule 35(4) of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Rules, 2023, to ensure educational settings are devoid of political happenings. During the celebrations on June 22, TVK members are said to have encouraged children to chant political slogans, prompting this judicial intervention.

The celebrations across Tamil Nadu included a large fireworks display in Sivakasi, attended by actor Jai and State Minister Keerthana, marking Vijay's 52nd birthday. Acknowledged on social media by figures like PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, Vijay's rise as a political leader is noted along with his founding of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in 2024.