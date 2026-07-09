Marine Le Pen's Path to the Presidency Amid Controversy

Marine Le Pen is a frontrunner in France's presidential race despite a conviction for embezzling EU funds. Recent polls suggest she could win next year's election. Although appealing her conviction, Le Pen's candidacy has evoked mixed reactions, highlighting the political tensions and challenges she may face.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farright Leader Marine Le Pen Could Well Win Frances Presidential Election Next Year Despite An Appeal Court This Week Upholding A Guilty Verdict For Embezzlement Of Eu Funds | Updated: 09-07-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 14:50 IST
Marine Le Pen's Path to the Presidency Amid Controversy
Marine Le Pen

Despite facing legal challenges, far-right leader Marine Le Pen remains a prominent contender in France's upcoming presidential election. Recent opinion polls suggest she is leading in the first round of voting and could secure victory in the run-off, slated for May 2nd.

The polls, conducted by Ifop and Harris Interactive, reveal Le Pen is ahead with up to 36% of voter support. Her nearest rivals, including former Prime Ministers Edouard Philippe and Gabriel Attal, trail significantly behind, with none garnering more than 19% in the first round.

Reaction to Le Pen's campaign is polarized; some applaud her while others criticize her decision to run amid a conviction for misusing EU funds. As Le Pen appeals the ruling, she continues to rally support, demonstrating both the support and skepticism surrounding her candidacy.

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