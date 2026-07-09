Marine Le Pen's Path to the Presidency Amid Controversy

Farright Leader Marine Le Pen Could Well Win Frances Presidential Election Next Year Despite An Appeal Court This Week Upholding A Guilty Verdict For Embezzlement Of Eu Funds

Despite facing legal challenges, far-right leader Marine Le Pen remains a prominent contender in France's upcoming presidential election. Recent opinion polls suggest she is leading in the first round of voting and could secure victory in the run-off, slated for May 2nd.

The polls, conducted by Ifop and Harris Interactive, reveal Le Pen is ahead with up to 36% of voter support. Her nearest rivals, including former Prime Ministers Edouard Philippe and Gabriel Attal, trail significantly behind, with none garnering more than 19% in the first round.

Reaction to Le Pen's campaign is polarized; some applaud her while others criticize her decision to run amid a conviction for misusing EU funds. As Le Pen appeals the ruling, she continues to rally support, demonstrating both the support and skepticism surrounding her candidacy.