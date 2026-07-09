Gujarat's Digital Helpline Boosts Green Cover Initiative

The Gujarat Forest Department has rolled out an innovative digital helpline that aims to simplify the process for citizens seeking forest services. This includes locating nearby forest nurseries, obtaining saplings, and establishing communication with forest officials, as per an official release.

The initiative is a nod to the Centre's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost public involvement in expanding green cover. Residents can give a missed call to 8320002000, prompting an SMS with a link detailing the nearest forest nursery, complete with Google Maps location and contact information.

The service has seen an encouraging response, with approximately 30 to 40 missed calls daily, noted S K Srivastava, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Research and Training). This citizen-centric effort underscores the state government's commitment to making saplings readily available, as stated by Gujarat Forests and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia.