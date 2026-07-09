MHA reshuffles 61 AGMUT cadre IAS, IPS officers with immediate effect

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday ordered a major reshuffle of officers belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, transferring a total of 61 IAS and IPS officers with immediate effect. As per the order issued by the MHA, 21 IAS officers and 40 IPS officers have been transferred and posted across various AGMUT cadre segments, including Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH&DD).

The MHA said the transfers and postings of AGMUT cadre IAS and IPS officers will take effect immediately and remain in force until further orders. The transfer order also includes several IPS officers posted in Delhi who have been moved to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Goa, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Arunachal Pradesh.

Among the senior IAS officers transferred, Vivek Pandey (2003 batch) has been moved from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi, while Garima Gupta (2004) has been transferred from Mizoram to Delhi. Sanjay Goel (2004 batch) has been shifted from Goa to Arunachal Pradesh. Pawan Kumar Sain (2005 batch) and Amjad Tak (2005 batch) have been transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi, while Saugat Biswas (2006 batch) has been moved from Arunachal Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir. Other IAS officers shifted include Shahid Iqbal Choudhary (2009 batch), who has been transferred from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, Ajay Kumar Gupta (2010 batch) from Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH&DD) to Delhi, Arava Gopi Krishna (2012 batch) from DNH&DD to Ladakh, and L Kumar (2012 batch) from Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Puducherry.

In the IPS cadre, Vivek Kishore (1999 batch) has been transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi, while Sindhu Pillai A (2001 batch) has been moved from Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Delhi. Nabam Gungte (2003 batch) has been shifted from Delhi to Arunachal Pradesh, and Chinmoy Biswal (2008 batch) has been transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi. Ajay Krishan Sharma (2008 batch) has been moved from Goa to Delhi, while A Koan (2009 batch) and Jitendra Kumar Meena (2012 batch) have been transferred from Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Delhi. Rajesh Kumar Sharma (2014 batch) has been shifted from Jammu and Kashmir to Chandigarh. (ANI)