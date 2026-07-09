IVF clinics under scanner: NCW forms expert panel for review of regulatory framework, laws

Amid growing concerns over irregularities in the rapidly expanding Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) sector, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has constituted an expert committee to undertake a comprehensive review of the regulatory framework and concerned laws governing IVF clinics, ART centres and gamete banks, with a focus on protecting the reproductive rights, dignity and safety of women.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 23:12 IST
IVF clinics under scanner: NCW forms expert panel for review of regulatory framework, laws
NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing concerns over irregularities in the rapidly expanding Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) sector, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has constituted an expert committee to undertake a comprehensive review of the regulatory framework and concerned laws governing IVF clinics, ART centres and gamete banks, with a focus on protecting the reproductive rights, dignity and safety of women. According ot the press note from the NCW, the expert committee chaired by Justice (Retd.) Asha Menon, former Judge of the Delhi High Court, will bring together experts from the judiciary, medicine, forensic science, law enforcement, gynaecology, public policy and the Health Ministry.

The multidisciplinary composition of the committee is intended to ensure a comprehensive examination of legal, ethical, medical and administrative issues associated with assisted reproductive technologies, the press note stated. While registration under the National ART & Surrogacy Registry is mandatory for all RT Clinics and Gamete Banks, the commission has observed that regulatory compliance alone has not been sufficient to prevent unethical practices.

"The emergence of medical tourism in the fertility sector has also raised concerns about the possible circumvention of India's legal safeguards, including those aimed at preventing sex selection. The absence of uniform treatment protocols across states has further highlighted the need for stronger oversight to protect women from unnecessary procedures, inconsistent standards of care and financial exploitation," the press note stated. The committee will review the implementation of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, and the relevant Amendment Rules notified in 2026.

It will examine existing safeguards relating to consent, privacy and biological traceability, identify regulatory and procedural gaps that may enable exploitation or fraudulent practices and recommend reforms to strengthen institutional accountability. It will also propose Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and best practices for ART clinics and IVF Centres to promote ethical treatment practices, standardised clinical protocols, and greater transparency across the sector.

The recommendations of the committee are expected to guide future legal, policy and administrative reforms aimed at strengthening governance of the ART ecosystem while ensuring that women seeking fertility treatment are protected by the robust safeguards at every stage of the process. The National Commission for Women has reiterated that reproductive healthcare must be guided by the principles of dignity, informed choice, transparency and accountability and that every woman accessing assisted reproductive services must be assured of safety, ethical treatment and protection of her rights. (ANI)

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