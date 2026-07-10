Cell behind Damascus bombings in custody, Syria says

Syrian authorities have apprehended the cell responsible for bombings in Damascus, with further details on the suspects and their connections to be revealed after investigations are completed.

Reuters | Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab Said The Cell Responsible For What He Called Terrorist Bombings That Targeted Damascus On Tuesday Was Now In Custody | Updated: 10-07-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 00:03 IST
Cell behind Damascus bombings in custody, Syria says
  • Country:
  • Syria

Syrian ​Interior Minister ​Anas Khattab said ‌the cell ​responsible for what he called "terrorist" bombings ‌that targeted Damascus on Tuesday was now in custody, Syrian TV ‌reported on Thursday.

Khattab said ‌authorities would reveal the identities of the cell's members, their roles and ⁠all ​their ⁠links after investigations were completed, it added.

Two ⁠bombs exploded on Tuesday near ​a hotel in Damascus where French ⁠President Emmanuel Macron spent the ⁠night, ​wounding 18 people and overshadowing the first visit to ⁠Syria by a European Union head ⁠of ⁠state since Bashar al-Assad was toppled.

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