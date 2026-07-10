Cell behind Damascus bombings in custody, Syria says
Syrian authorities have apprehended the cell responsible for bombings in Damascus, with further details on the suspects and their connections to be revealed after investigations are completed.
- Country:
- Syria
Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab said the cell responsible for what he called "terrorist" bombings that targeted Damascus on Tuesday was now in custody, Syrian TV reported on Thursday.
Khattab said authorities would reveal the identities of the cell's members, their roles and all their links after investigations were completed, it added.
Two bombs exploded on Tuesday near a hotel in Damascus where French President Emmanuel Macron spent the night, wounding 18 people and overshadowing the first visit to Syria by a European Union head of state since Bashar al-Assad was toppled.
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