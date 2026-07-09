SC stays proceedings against man accused of forcing family to convert

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed further criminal proceedings against a man accused of coercing a family in Madhya Pradesh to convert to Islam, even though he claims to profess Hinduism. A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Shree Chandrashekhar passed the interim order and issued notice on his plea challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court order refusing to quash an FIR registered under Sections 3 and 5 of the MP Freedom of Religion Act.

During the hearing, counsel for petitioner Herman Tailor contended that the FIR was lodged nearly eight years after the complainant's husband had allegedly converted to Islam. The case stems from an FIR filed by the wife of a man who allegedly embraced Islam after coming under Tailor's influence. Tailor and his family profess Hinduism and had placed documents to that effect on record, the counsel submitted.

The prosecution alleged that following his conversion, the husband began compelling his wife and their minor son to convert to Islam as well, purportedly at Tailor's instance. Based on the complaint, police registered a criminal case against Tailor and thereafter filed a charge sheet against him.

Thereafter, Tailor approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking quashing of the criminal proceedings, saying there was no material to show that he had attempted to convert either the complainant (wife) or her son. The High Court declined to quash the criminal proceedings and found the allegations appeared to be serious and held that the issues raised by him were matters for trial.

The High Court had observed that there was prima facie material connecting him to the alleged offence and noted that the statements of the complainant and her minor son specifically mentioned the petitioner's role in pressuring the complainant's family. Tailor, aggrieved by the High Court's decision, approached the Supreme Court. (ANI)