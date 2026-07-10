Kashi Vishwanath Temple to follow existing crowd management plan for Shravan month: CEO Vishwabhushan Mishra

Speaking to ANI, Kashi Vishwanath Temple Chief Executive Officer Vishwabhushan Mishra said the SOPs, finalised in 2024 after analysing crowd management during the 2022 and 2023 Shravan periods following the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor, had been successfully implemented during major religious events.

ANI | Updated: 10-07-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 10:20 IST
Kashi Vishwanath Temple to follow existing crowd management plan for Shravan month: CEO Vishwabhushan Mishra
Kashi Vishwanath Temple Chief Executive Officer Vishwabhushan Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration has said it will implement its existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the upcoming Shravan month, with seven designated entry routes and clearly defined exit routes in place to ensure smooth crowd management for the large number of devotees expected to visit the temple. Speaking to ANI, Kashi Vishwanath Temple Chief Executive Officer Vishwabhushan Mishra said the SOPs, finalised in 2024 after analysing crowd management during the 2022 and 2023 Shravan periods following the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor, had been successfully implemented during major religious events.

"The month of Shravan is a highly significant festival period at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) finalised after 2024--based on crowd figures from 2022 and 2023, the years following the Dham's inauguration--have worked perfectly. These SOPs were successfully implemented during the Kumbh festival, the preceding Shravan month, and Mahashivratri, ensuring all events concluded without any untoward incidents. The same SOPs will remain in effect this time as well. Seven designated entry routes in total have been established, and exit routes have also been clearly defined," Mishra said. The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, witnesses a significant influx of devotees during the holy month of Shravan, when pilgrims from across the country visit the shrine to offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

On June 7, delegates from BRICS nations attending the 2nd BRICS Culture Working Group Meeting in Varanasi visited the temple to experience India's cultural and spiritual heritage. According to the Ministry of Culture, the visit allowed delegates to gain insights into one of the country's most revered religious and historical landmarks. The meeting, held from June 4 to 5, focused on strengthening cultural cooperation among BRICS nations, with discussions on the creative economy, copyright, ethical use of artificial intelligence, and people-to-people exchanges. Earlier, on May 11, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel offered prayers at the temple during the Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav, organised as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv in Varanasi.

On April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple during his visit to Varanasi. After the visit, he said he had prayed to Lord Shiva for the happiness, prosperity and good health of all citizens. (ANI)

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