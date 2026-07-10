Gallbladder Surgery Without Big Scars? Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Introduces Advanced Mini Laparoscopic Technique in Delhi

HT Syndication New Delhi [India], July 10: Gallbladder stone surgery is becoming less painful and more patient-friendly, thanks to advances in minimally invasive surgery. Doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital are now performing an advanced Mini Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy using the innovative 5-5-2-2 technique, a procedure that promises smaller scars, faster recovery, reduced pain, and an early return to normal life.

The new technique is emerging as an attractive alternative to conventional laparoscopic gallbladder surgery, particularly for young and working patients who seek quicker recovery and better cosmetic outcomes. A Faster Recovery

A 35-year-old woman suffering from recurrent upper abdominal pain caused by gallstones recently underwent the procedure at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Like many patients' facing surgery, her concerns extended beyond the operation itself, she was worried about postoperative pain, visible scars, and the time it would take to resume her daily routine. After a detailed evaluation, surgeons recommended the 5-5-2-2 mini laparoscopic technique, which replaces the conventional 10-5-5-5 port configuration with two 5 mm ports and two ultra-fine 2 mm ports.

The surgery was completed successfully, and the patient's recovery exceeded expectations. Within just two hours, she was able to sit up, walk comfortably, and experienced minimal postoperative pain. She required very little pain medication and was discharged early, with some suitable patients even eligible to go home on the same day. Within days, she resumed light household activities and quickly returned to her normal lifestyle. According to Prof. Dr. Tarun Mittal, Vice Chairman and Head of Unit, Department of Laparoscopic, Laser and General Surgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the procedure represents an important advancement in minimally invasive surgery. He said "Mini Cholecystectomy using the 5-5-2-2 approach significantly reduces tissue trauma. Patients experience less pain, recover faster, and the cosmetic results are excellent. We believe every suitable patient should be offered this option. At present, we are among the few centres performing this technique consistently."

The surgery was performed by a team comprising Dr. Tarun Mittal, Dr. Ashish Dey, Dr. Anmol Ahuja, and Dr. Shresth Manglik. The surgical team also used specially designed mini-laparoscopic instruments along with a customised 5 mm endobag that allows safe removal of the gallbladder through the smaller ports. At her follow-up visit, the patient was delighted to find that the tiny surgical marks were barely visible. More importantly, she had returned to her routine within days, highlighting how innovations in minimally invasive surgery can significantly improve the patient experience.

What Makes this Technique Different? Unlike conventional laparoscopic gallbladder surgery, the 5-5-2-2 approach uses significantly smaller surgical ports. These tiny incisions reduce tissue injury, resulting in:

* Less postoperative pain * Smaller, almost invisible scars

* Reduced need for painkillers * Faster recovery

* Early discharge from hospital * Quicker return to work and daily activities

* Better cosmetic outcomes Mini Laparoscopy vs Robotic Gallbladder Surgery

While robotic surgery has gained popularity in recent years, surgeons point out that robotic procedures generally require larger ports measuring 8-10 mm, which may lead to comparatively greater tissue trauma and higher treatment costs. For selected patients, the 5-5-2-2 mini laparoscopic approach offers a less invasive and more cost-effective alternative without compromising surgical safety. However, surgeons caution that complex gallbladder cases may still require conventional laparoscopic ports to ensure the safest possible outcome.

For more information, visit: www.drtarunmittal.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)